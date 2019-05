Rosie’s cuts the ribbon in Vinton this morning

| By

They cut the ribbon this morning after months of extensive renovations at the former Colonial Downs off-track betting parlor in Vinton – now its Rosie’s Gaming Emporium. The general manager was live in-studio this morning with WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

5-9 Rosies Wrap#1-WEB

Click below to hear our complete in-studio conversation on Rosie’s in Vinton

5-9 Rosies in studio