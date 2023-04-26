Rolling Stones tribute band coming to Dr. Pepper Park in July

| By

Roanoke, VA / April 26th, 2023 – The Cundiff Heating & Air Flashback Concert Series is bringing the internationally touring Rolling Stones tribute Satisfaction to the Dr Pepper Park stage on Saturday, July 8th. From sold out shows all over the world to being praised by Rolling Stone Magazine as “One of the best tribute shows in the world!”, Satisfaction is sure to have you moving like jumping jack flash all night! President Waynette Anderson said “This is a show you don’t want to miss, get out here and get your Satisfaction!” Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28th.

“Satisfaction/The International Rolling Stones Show” is the international touring tribute show to the World’s Greatest Rock & Roll Band. This Billboard & Pollstar highly rated show are entering their20th year in production with over 4000 performances listed to their credit. Their client list include the nation’s top casinos, performing arts centers, music halls and corporate clients. Performing up to 150shows a year, this highly acclaimed production showcases the most authentic cast & costuming of its kind. The likes of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and cast bring a colorful performance to over 50 years of classic hits. They have been featured in Rolling Stone magazine, Showbiz Magazine, Las Vegas Today, CBS Sunday Morning news and hundreds of national newspapers, magazines, television & radio as the world’s greatest show honoring the Rolling Stones and their legacy

General Admission is $25 in advance, $30 at the gate, VIP Patio: $45 . National Pools VIP Skybox: $75