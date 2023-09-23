RoCo police issue alert on missing man

The Roanoke County Police Department is in search of a missing person last seen on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Christopher Jeremiah Lafanette, 26, was last seen at his house in Roanoke and may have been headed to High Point, NC.

He is described as a black man, brown hair, green eyes, 5′8″ tall, and weighing 138 pounds (See attached photos).

The vehicle Lafanette was operating was located by police on Monday at Happy Hollow Gardens Park with the keys still inside. His family says it is out of character for him to not remain in contact.

Anyone with information on Lafanette’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-562-3265.