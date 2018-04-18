Robert Jeffrey Jr. issues statement on charges revealed on air this morning

| By

On WFIR live in-studio this morning Roanoke City Council Candidate Robert Jeffrey Jr. refuted charges by former associates of that are taking him to court next Friday about compensation for past services, for his Colors Virginia magazine. Now Jeffrey has issued a statement, saying he will “prevail against these false claims through the justice system.” He again called the charges “politically motivated.” (see the full statement from Jeffrey below)

Response to False and Politically Motivated Attack Days before the Election

ROANOKE, Va. (April 18, 2018) – As a small business owner who has created jobs in the city, I am disappointed at the false accusations and politically calculated effort to discredit me days before the election by former contractors (in many cases from years ago). The false claims regarding payment to former contractors is a sad, politically orchestrated attempt to sully my reputation and distract from a campaign focused on Moving Roanoke Forward. Unfortunately, we’re seeing the same dirty political tactics used in presidential elections here in our city council race.

I will directly address and prevail against these false claims through the justice system. Mr. [River] Laker (the organizer of this sad effort) and I ended our working relationship through a contractual agreement that included a final payment. Mr. Laker signed the agreement on March 2, 2018 and cashed the check on March 16, 2018. Please see attached signed contract by Mr. Laker and the check he cashed below. Unfortunately, Mr. Laker’s well-publicized history and “penchant for stirring local controversy” has returned.

This sad, false, and politically motivated attack only encourages me to move forward and continue the work to Move Roanoke Forward. Over the next 2 weeks, I will continue to vigorously campaign across Roanoke and ask for your vote to build safe and healthy communities and expand economic opportunities.