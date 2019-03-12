Roanoke’s new indoor football team debut is pushed back

| By

The National Gridiron League and the Virginia Iron Horses are coming to the Berglund Center this spring as announced last year – but later than first promised. NGL commissioner Joe McClendon says logistical issues has pushed the indoor football league’s first season back to early May instead of late March. The first Iron Horses home game against the Indiana Firebirds is now scheduled for May 18th – instead of March 31st. McClendon did say today that the team and head coach Jermaine Hampton should arrive in Roanoke as early as next week to start promoting the league. McClendon spoke last July on a stop in Roanoke:

