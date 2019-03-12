McCracken will not run for Catawba school board seat again

| By

After some soul-searching and despite the urging of some in the Catawba District, Thomas McCracken now says he will NOT run for the Roanoke County School Board seat he had to give up almost four years ago due to conflict of interest issues surrunding his wife, an assistant principal in that same district. Instead McCracken said today he will focus on launching a new anti-bullying campaign with the help of Don Butzer – the current Catawba representative and school board chairman. McCracken says Butzer – who intends to run again this fall – will introduce his anti-bullying program at the School Board meeting this Thursday. It’s based on the CommUNITY Church pastor’s doctoral dissertation research.

3-12 McCracken-WEB