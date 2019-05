Roanoke’s first-ever Human Foosball Tournament tomorrow

Roanoke’s first ever Human Foosball Tournament kicks-off tomorrow at noon at the field near the Green Goat restaurant in the Wasena area. WFIR’s Ian Price spoke with the guys who brought it to life:

Whiteside says the mobile version has come a long way since that original concept:

If you would like to see a Facebook video of another time they put together a game of Human Foosball click HERE