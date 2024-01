Roanoke’s Citizen of the Year reflects on long career

It was a surprise announcement made at a public meeting several weeks ago – former Roanoke City Councilman and lifelong environmentalist Rupert Cutler, who also worked in the Jimmy Carter White House, was named Roanoke’s 2023 Citizen of the Year. Cutler then sat down with WFIR senior reporter and anchor Gene Marrano, to talk about his long career and how he came to Roanoke, for this “Longer Listen” segment: