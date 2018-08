Roanoker writes private eye novels

| By

A Roanoke fiction writer who has authored four novels featuring a private eye named Mackenzie August is about to release a 5th this week. WFIR’s Gene Marrano spoke with Alan Lee about the Mackenzie August Mysteries. Here is a Longer Listen – beginning with Lee reading from the first book in the series,”Sophomore Slump”:

Alan Lee-Longer Listen-WEB