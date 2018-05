Roanoke writer releases second novel – this one centered on Pearl Harbor attack

Jim Sargent is a retired history teacher and an author – most of his books have been non-fiction works based on his lifelong passion for baseball. Lately the Roanoker has branched out into fiction; his latest release is “Final Secret – A Novel About Pearl Harbor.” Its centered around a character named Mickey Mathews – who goes to Hawaii to write a novel about a rumored attack. Writer Jim Sargent spoke recently to WFIR anchor-reporter Gene Marrano – and here is a “Longer Listen”:

