Roanoke Valley’s Morning News moves to 6am on Monday

| By

WFIR is adding ‘Fox News Rundown’ to its morning lineup airing weekdays at 5 am. The one-hour program will begin airing on Monday with insight into the news of the day nationwide. ‘The Roanoke Valley’s Morning News’ will still be on daily weekdays from 6 to 9a providing the same multi-award-winning local news that you enjoy – Depend on it!