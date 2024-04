‘Roanoke Valley Saves Week’ empowers for reaching financial goals

| By

More money, less problems? That’s what the City of Roanoke is hoping for after ‘Roanoke Valley Saves Week,’ WFIR’s Alex Torres has details:

[Click here for more information and to register for ‘Roanoke Valley Saves Week’ events]

[Click here for more information on the ‘Bank On Financial Wellness’ series]