A Picklebrawl is coming to the new courts at Salem in September

Not only are more pickleball courts coming to the Moyer sports complex in Salem, which is building thirteen of them where the skateboard park was – but so is “Picklebrawl,” a tournament in September expected to attract up to 450 players from the Mid-Atlantic region. Picklebrawl is being organized by Performance Pickleball COO Jon Laaser, who appeared at the announcement in Salem this morning.

Laaser left his job as the Virginia Tech voice of the football and men’s basketball teams several years ago to pursue other interests – including his Performance Pickleball company, which is also building indoor courts in Roanoke: