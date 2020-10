Roanoke Valley home prices rise more sharply than usual

Average Roanoke Valley home prices have historically risen incrementally, but in recent months, that increase has been much sharper. The question now is whether that is likely to continue, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports.

The average home price sold in the Roanoke Valley in August was $303,347. In August of last year, it was $242,353.