Roanoke Valley Gives participants honored by Foundation for Roanoke Valley

There were plenty of “winners” during the 24-hour Roanoke Valley Gives event last week. All told around 170 local non-profits raked in a collective $740,000 in donations. Today Foundation for Roanoke Valley held a luncheon honoring several “leaderboard winners.” At the top – Roanoke Catholic School raised $109,000. Spokesman Michael Hemphill says that money will go towards specific projects. Roanoke Catholic did okay last year too – raising $85,000 during Roanoke Valley Gives.

