Roanoke Valley Gives exceeds target for donations

| By

The goal for the 24-hour Roanoke Valley Gives event that took place on Wednesday was $800,000. It was more than met – the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia says the 160 non-profits that received donations over that 24 hour period topped $823,000 dollars. In 2018 the total raised during Roanoke Valley Gives was more than $740,000. Michelle Eberly is with the Community Foundation:

3-15 RVG#1-WEB