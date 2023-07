Roanoke Valley could be home for part of the USA Cycling headquarters

The Roanoke Valley could soon be the home base for part of the USA Cycling headquarters – moved from Colorado Springs to the Star City. Landon Howard with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge broke that news at today’s City Council meeting; he says Virginia’s Blue Ridge has requested 10 million dollars from the Youngkin Administration in order to facilitate that headquarters move from Colorado. Howard also says there is a July 28th deadline to secure that funding.