Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir Annual Spring Concert this weekend

The Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir presents its 36th annual Spring Concert this Saturday at Church of the Holy Spirit in southwest Roanoke County, at 7pm. Founding director Kim Davidson says its also an important fundraiser for the Choir. She sat down yesterday with WFIR’s Gene Marrano to talk about the choir, and here is a “Longer Listen,” segment: