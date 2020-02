Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority to survey residents about high speed internet

The Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority has installed about 100 miles of high-speed fiber underground, with a focus on connections to business and local government customers. Now it wants to target valley residents, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

find the survey at rvba.online/FTTH or https://rvba.servicezones.net/home