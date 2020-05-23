Roanoke says some evacuated areas safe for residents to return

From The City of Roanoke:During this week’s heavy rain, the City encouraged residents in the Cravens Creek Road neighborhood, as well as the Arbutus, Arbor, and Piedmont neighborhoods to evacuate their homes as a precaution, in case of flooding. With the water levels receding, officials have evaluated these areas and determined it is now safe for residents to return to their homes.

Safety information for flooding events can be found at this link. Information about flooding recovery resources is available on a designated page of the City’s website.