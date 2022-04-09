Roanoke residents displaced after electrical fire

| By

From Roanoke Fire-EMS — On Friday, April 8, at 11:36 p.m., Roanoke Fire EMS was dispatched to the 2200 block of Garstland Drive NW for a reported fire. Crews arrived to find smoke showing from a two-story residential structure and marked it a working fire. Crews found the fire on the second floor of the home, which was extinguished and marked under control by 11:54 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital for a non-fire-related complaint. The residents of the home have been displaced and will be assisted by the American Red Cross. Upon investigation, the fire was determined to be accidental and electrical in nature. Damages to the home and contents are estimated at $65,000.