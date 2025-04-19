An online news source that’s no stranger to WFIR listeners has added a familiar name to its growing editorial team. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.

For a written version of the story, see below.

The Roanoke Rambler has brought on former Roanoke Times editor Todd Jackson as its new managing editor. The hire marks a full-circle moment—Jackson was once the editor of Rambler founder and publisher Henri Gendreau when they both worked at the Roanoke Times.

Before a company celebration Thursday night, Gendreau told WFIR it’s an exciting time for the publication, and bringing Jackson aboard is part of a larger plan to grow the Rambler’s impact.

“We’re thrilled Todd has come on board,” said Gendreau. “With his experience and talent, he’s taking the Rambler to new heights. We’re becoming more of a force here in Roanoke.”

The Rambler, founded in 2021, was a one-person operation until fairly recently. As of September 2024, Gendreau was still writing and publishing every story himself. Now, the team includes Jackson, longtime contributor Jeff Sturgeon, and a number of freelance journalists. A fourth staff member, through a partnership with Report for America, is expected to join the newsroom this summer.

Jackson, who spent 31 years at the Roanoke Times, most recently as metro editor and New River Valley bureau chief, said the move to a smaller independent newsroom gives him room to slow down and dig deeper.

“One of the great things about the Rambler and the schedule we’re on now is that you have more time to think about stories—and think about stories that other people aren’t doing,” Jackson said. “I was already a fan of what Henri was building, so it made a lot of sense.”

Jackson’s new role includes not only editing and mentoring reporters, but also returning to writing himself. He’s already covering issues at Roanoke City Hall—an area he knows well from a decade of beat reporting.

Jackson said the weekly release schedule and the Rambler’s independent model allow the newsroom to take on stories that might fall through the cracks elsewhere. Gendreau agreed, saying the paper doesn’t try to replicate what other outlets are doing—but instead focuses on accountability journalism that matters locally.

With a growing readership and community support from both individuals and advertisers, Gendreau said The Rambler is planning to continue expanding its reach while staying focused on local issues.

“We’re proud to be free to read, but it’s not free to produce original journalism,” Gendreau said. “That support from readers and businesses is what makes it possible.”

The Rambler’s editorial direction will remain tightly focused on Roanoke City for now, but both Gendreau and Jackson said they’re keeping an open mind about the future. They’re in early discussions about possibly expanding coverage into more of the Roanoke Valley—but no final decisions have been made.