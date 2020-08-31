Roanoke police investigate shots fired incident from last night

Roanoke City police are investigating a shots-fire incident that occurred just before 9pm last night in the 3900 block of Michigan Avenue. Upon arrival officers found an adult male with apparent non-life threatening injuries – also determining he had been involved. The man struck by gun fire – 19 year old Patrick Evans of Roanoke – reportedly started the altercation that led to the shooting. At least six charges are already pending and more may follow.

(from Roanoke PD) On August 30, 2020 at around 8:45pm, Roanoke Police responded to the 3900 block of Michigan Avenue NW regarding several reports of shots fired. Officers located a vehicle with property damage from the shooting and began speaking with individuals who were on scene. A short time later, officers were notified that an adult male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound had arrived via personal transport to Lewis Gale Hospital. Officers determined that this individual was involved in the incident on Michigan Avenue. Preliminary investigation indicates that two individuals were involved in a verbal altercation that led to the shooting. The two individuals are known to one another. The man who was struck by gunfire was found to be the person who initiated the shooting — he has been identified as Patrick Evans, 19 of Roanoke. Evans was charged with two counts of attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting within city limits, and possession of a firearm while a protective order is in place. Other charges may be pending. The investigation is ongoing.