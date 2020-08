Botetourt County approves new COVID-19 grant program to help local farmers

| By

Like many small businesses, farm operations have been hit hard because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To help relieve some of the burden, the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors has started a new grant program for farmers. WFIR’s Rachel Meell has the story:

8-31 Farmers Program Wrap

For more information on the grant program and how to apply, click here.