Roanoke Police investigate pedestrian fatality on Williamson Road NW

(from Roanoke PD) On February 17, 2023 just before 6:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of reports of a person who had been struck by a vehicle in the 2900 block of Williamson Road NW. Responding officers observed an unresponsive adult male victim lying in the roadway with significant injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man deceased on scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Williamson Road NE. That driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been placed at this time.