Roanoke Police Department has a survey available online.

A monthly survey is available for those who want to give feedback through the Roanoke Police Department’s Facebook page. In the past , the survey was done by phone and was time consuming for both the department and participants. By putting it online it bypasses that and gives more people an opportunity to take part. WFIR’s Rob Ruthenberg has this report.

