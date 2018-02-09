Roanoke police are called to accident, find gunshot victim

Roanoke Police say when officers were called to an accident this afternoon, they found a man in one of the cars had a gunshot wound. Police say it happened near Salem Turnpike and 24th Street Northwest, and the crash itself does not appeared to be connected to the gunshot wound. A woman in the second vehicle was also transported for hospital treatment, her injuries said to be non-life-threatening.

From Roanoke City Police: On February 9, 2018 at 2:48 pm, Roanoke Police were dispatched to the area of 24th Street N.W. at Salem Turnpike regarding a motor vehicle accident. On officer’s arrival, they located a two-vehicle accident. Roanoke Fire and EMS responded to the scene, began treatment of the occupants of the vehicles and during the treatment of a male occupant, they located an injury consistent with a gunshot wound. The male was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. A female from the second vehicle was transported with non-life threatening injuries. The vehicle crash is not believed to be connected to the gunshot injury at this time. Detectives and the Forensics Services Unit are on scene and continuing the investigation.