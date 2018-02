Shawn Hunter declares for Roanoke City Council run

| By

Deciding not to wait for his court hearing on computer harassment charges scheduled for Monday morning, Peacemakers founder Shawn Hunter has declared his independent run for Roanoke City Council. He did so in a Facebook post released today. Hunter said in the video – complete with a music score – that the current city council group is not doing enough to make northwest Roanoke and other communities safe, or to create enough jobs.

2-10 Hunter-WEB