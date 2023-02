Roanoke plans to use federal funds to develop affordable housing

| By

Roanoke hopes to construct 40 new units of affordable housing in the coming years as part of an unprecedented investment of nearly $7 million in federal funds to address the issue. But the city is short more than 3,500 affordable housing units, with one housing agency estimating the need is twice that, according to a city plan. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has the story: