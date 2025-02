A Roanoke Outside initiative is giving outdoor related projects in the region a helping hand in the form of grant money. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more on Project Outside and its impact.

Project Outside has raised $205,000 since 2020 through donations from the community and proceeds from the GO Outside Festival. This year it has awarded $30,000 in grants to eight regional projects. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports.