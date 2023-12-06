Roanoke officer shot released; homicide victim was suspect’s father

| By

Described as Officer “L. Camper,” Roanoke City Chief of Police Scott Booth said today she has been released from the hospital after being shot by David Adam McFall, who was then shot and killed by Roanoke City Police officers outside Melrose Towers earlier this week. Roanoke police were following up on a a wellness check and the discovery of a stabbing death – which turned out to be David McFall’s father, Douglas, in Southeast Roanoke, on Sunday. That led to the confrontation with David McFall. Booth also said the healing has begun.