Roanoke named one of the Top 100 Places to Live

The City of Roanoke has been ranked one of the Top 100 Places to Live in 2019. The list by Livability dot com ranked Roanoke at number 85 saying the sense of community is outstanding and is an outdoor lover’s paradise with McAfee’s Knob and Dragon’s Tooth. Roanoke also received praise for education and infrastructure. Click on the link below to see the rest of the list.

https://livability.com/best-places/top-100-best-places-to-live/2019/va/roanoke