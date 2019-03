Andy Parker: A Longer Listen on his new book about daughter – and gun safety

The father of slain WDBJ-7 journalist Alison Parker has released a book about his daughter – shot dead on live TV along with camerman Adam Ward in 2015 – and his fight for improved gun safety. Andy Parker joined WFIR’s Gene Marrano in our studio on Friday – here is an in-depth, “Longer Listen” segment:

