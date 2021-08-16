Roanoke motorcyclist dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

| By

NEWS RELEASE: (Roanoke,VA) – On August 14, 2021, at approximately 5:38 p.m., near Milepost 171, a motorcycle traveling north on the Blue Ridge Parkway left the motor road. The operator, Craig Dickerson, 58 years old, of Roanoke, Virginia, was ejected and sustained serious injuries.

NPS law enforcement rangers, Floyd County Fire and Rescue, and Patrick County EMS responded to the scene. Mr. Dickerson was transported by ambulance to Carillion New River Valley Medical Center in Radford, and later to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No additional details are available at this time.