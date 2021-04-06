Roanoke man charged with shooting three women, killing one

A Roanoke man is charged with fatally shooting a woman Christmas morning, and shooting two others this past weekend. City Police say a grand jury indicted 20-year-old Tashaun Dixon Monday for killing Brianna Stevens in the 3400 block of Bennet Drive NW. Officers arrived there Christmas morning to find her lying outside on the ground. Police say Dixon is also charged with shooting two other women in the city this past weekend; at last report, both victims were under hospital treatment.

UPDATED NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke Police have arrested Tashaun Dixon, 20 of Roanoke, and charged him with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony regarding the December 2020 homicide of Brianna Stevens. Throughout the course of the investigation, Detectives determined that Mr. Dixon was the suspect. Detectives presented this case to the April meeting of the Roanoke Grand Jury where the above indictments were issued. The indictments were served without incident on April 5, 2021. Mr. Dixon was also indicted on two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony regarding the shooting on Queen Avenue this past weekend.

No further information is available for either incident. The investigations are ongoing.

PREVIOUS: The victim of this incident has been identified as Brianna Stevens, 26 of Roanoke. No arrests have been made regarding this incident, and it remains an ongoing homicide investigation. We encourage anyone with information about this incident to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

PREVIOUS: On December 25, 2020 at approximately 8:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person down in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive NW. Responding officers located an adult female with a gunshot wound lying on the ground outside of a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased on scene. Her identity will be released pending notification of next of kin. No arrests have been made at this time and this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.