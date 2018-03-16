Roanoke man charged for fatal Montgomery Co. accident

A Roanoke man faces charges for a fatal accident in Montgomery County. The sheriff’s office says a vehicle driven by Matthew Utermark crossed the center line of Peppers Ferry Road Thursday and into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Officials say the other driver, 70-year-old Evelyn Martin of Dublin, later died under hospital treatment in Roanoke.

From the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office: On March 15, 2018, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 3600 block of Peppers Ferry Road for a motor vehicle crash. Upon arriving they located two vehicles which had collided, pinning both drivers in their cars. Preliminary investigation by deputies showed that a 2000 Audi, operated by Matthew Utermark of Roanoke crossed the center line , striking a 2011 Hyundai, operated by Evelyn Martin (age 70) of Dublin. Martin was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Lifeguard, where she died from her injuries. Utermark was charged with failing to drive to the right side of the roadway. Additional charges are pending further investigation into the crash.