Roanoke Higher Ed honors John Edwards

The Roanoke Higher Education center has honored former Democratic State Senator John Edwards with a portrait. They unveiled the portrait yesterday afternoon. Edwards spent 28 years in state government. He was instrumental in getting the necessary General Assembly funding to create the higher education center in the former headquarters of Norfolk and Western Railway. Edwards says he is honored.

The Roanoke Higher Education Center offers everything from associate degrees and training certificate programs to doctorial degrees from its 10 educational partners.

