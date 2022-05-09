Roanoke earns berth in 2022 NCAA Tournament

From Roanoke College Athletics: The NCAA announced the field for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse National Championship Tournament last night. The Roanoke College men’s lacrosse team was named as one of the at-large invitees to the 38-team tournament.

The Maroons finished the season with a 13-6 overall record, 8-2 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play. They were defeated in the ODAC semifinals by the eventual champion Lynchburg and along with the Hornets and Washington and Lee would be one of three ODAC teams to make the field. Roanoke will begin tournament play on Saturday, May 14, in Carlisle, Pa. when they take on Centennial Conference runner-up Gettysburg. The Bullets, ranked #18 in the country, fell to host Dickinson College, 10-9, in overtime of their conference championship game.

Roanoke will face Gettysburg, renewing a series that sees the Maroons with a 6-5 mark. Each of the last three meetings came in the national playoffs, all won by RC with the most recent coming in the 2011 championships.

Roanoke will travel to Dickinson College over the weekend to face Gettysburg at 3:00pm on Saturday with the winner advancing to the round of 16 matchup scheduled for Sunday, May 15th in Carlisle.