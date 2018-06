Roanoke County seeks additional suspect in May 19 homicide/robbery

Roanoke County police are now seeking a second person of interest in the May 19 murder on Overland Drive, when a deceased female was dropped off at the Cave Spring Lewis Gale E-R Center. Andrew Jeffers is described as 6’4″, 285 pounds, with blue eyes and shaved blond hair. He’s wanted on several charges related to second degree robbery and burglary. Police continue to search for Shamby Walker as well. Please contact Roanoke County police with any information.