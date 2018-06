Flaccovento makes another run for Congress- starting with a primary next week

| By

If the name Anthony Flaccovento sounds familiar to 9th district voters it may be because he ran for Congress in 2012. Now the Democrat wants to challenge Morgan Griffith again – but first there’s a primary next week as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

