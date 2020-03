Roanoke County School Super awaits further state guidance after school shutdown

With Governor Northam’s decree today that all public schools will remain closed at least through the end of the academic year, Roanoke County School superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely says they await further directives on how to proceed with grading and graduation requirements. Nicely expects SOL testing to be formally canceled soon. He also says the meal delivery program for home bound school children has gone well so far – how long it goes depends in part says Nicely on the resources available.

