Roanoke County reverses position on county-only sports schedule

| By

A week after voting to limit Roanoke County High School sports teams to only play other schools within the county this spring due to COVID precautions, the Roanoke County School Board reversed course at a special meeting this morning. The vote this morning was 3-0 and county high schools will now be allowed to schedule games with other localities as needed. Windsor Hills board member Jason Moretz on why he changed his vote: