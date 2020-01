Roanoke County resident pens memoir about his time in Iraq

| By

“Brooklyn to Baghdad – An NYPD Intelligence Cop Fights Terror in Iraq” is a new and some might say timely memoir from a now-Roanoke County resident who spent 15 months in Iraq trying to find IED’s before they killed Americans. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

Hear more in a longer listen segment below:

