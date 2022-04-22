Roanoke County police warn of man peeping into homes

Thursday, April 21, 2022 — At 12:08 a.m. Thursday, Roanoke County Police were called to the Pebble Creek/Honeywood Apartments (in the Cave Spring area) after residents spotted an individual peeping into occupied dwellings. Officers attempted to make contact with the individual and he fled on foot into a wooded area. The individual was later observed leaving the property in a blue Nissan Xterra . The individual is described as being a black or Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet tall, 200 lbs, with stubble on his face, and wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants. The Police Department is asking residents to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity. If anyone has information regarding this individual or vehicle, please contact the Emergency Communications Center at (540) 562-3265