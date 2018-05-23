Roanoke County police have released photo of third suspect in murder

| By

2 suspects have been apprehended in that southwest Roanoke County weekend murder where the fatally shot victim was dropped off barely alive at the Lewis-Gale Cave Spring ER. But police are still looking for the third suspect – Shamby Marie Walker (see photo) is described as 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing about 280 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s charged with being a “Principal in the Second to the Second Degree Murder” among other things. Roanoke County detective Mark Tuck asked for the public’s help today.

5-23 Tuck Bite#2-WEB