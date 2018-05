Community Solutions Center cuts the ribbon

Feeding America Southwest Virginia has opened the Community Solutions Center on Melrose Avenue Northwest. The facility features a community outreach space for the police department. Rick Morrison, retired Roanoke police captain and founder of Inspired Policing Solutions conceived the project two years ago. Morrison now travels the country working with police departments on community outreach. The Solutions Center also features a training kitchen for culinary students.

