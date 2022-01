Roanoke County hit and run sends one to hospital

| By

Roanoke County Police are investigating a hit and run that occurred in the 1400 Block of Freeborn Cir in Roanoke County. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Freeborn Cir at approximately 1800 hours on 01/12/22 for a man that had been struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. This case is still under investigation.