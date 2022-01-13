Roanoke County fire claims life of resident and dog

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded around 1:45 p.m. today in the 6600 block of Back Creek Road, in the Clearbrook area, for the report of smoke in the trees. First arriving crews found a double-wide mobile home that was fully involved in fire. The home was occupied by a single adult and one dog at the time of the fire. The adult and the dog were not able to evacuate and both perished in the fire. The home is a total loss. The fire was under control in approximately 50 minutes. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene along with the Roanoke County Police Department to investigate.