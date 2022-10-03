Roanoke County hires new economic development director

Roanoke County has announced the appointment of Megan Baker as Director of Economic Development. Baker will assume her new position October 24. She comes to Roanoke County from Peachtree City, Georgia where she currently serves as President of the Fayette County Development Authority (FCDA). Baker leads the business attraction and retention programs for Fayette County and spearheaded development of a 600-acre business park. Baker follows Jill Loope, who announced her retirement in July. Loope will be heading up the tourism department in Parks, Recreation and Tourism until next July, when she will officially retire

Prior to her role with the FCDA, Baker was Policy Director at the Georgia Chamber of Commerce where she led economic and demographic research and analysis for Georgia 2030, the Chamber’s strategic initiative.