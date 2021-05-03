Roanoke County Fire-EMS respond to Hollins area fire

(Roanoke County, VA—May3, 2021) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 2:00a.m (this morning) to the 2900 block of Tully Drive, in the Hollins area, for the report of a residential structure fire. First arriving crews from Station 5 (Hollins)found smoke showing from the front door of single-story home. The house was not occupied at the time of the fire and was under renovation. The fire was brought under control in about 45minutes. One firefighter was transported to the hospital as a precaution and was treated and released. No one will be displaced, as the home was not currently being occupied. We appreciate the help of the City of Roanoke Fire and EMS on this call. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire is still under investigation and damage is estimated at $8000.